Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Trading Up 18.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) were up 18.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.3050. Approximately 98,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 114,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXOD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exodus Movement in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Exodus Movement from $65.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Exodus Movement in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Singular Research raised Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Exodus Movement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.11.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Exodus Movement had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 79.42%.The firm had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exodus Movement, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXOD. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exodus Movement by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 336,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exodus Movement by 46.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exodus Movement by 47.5% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exodus Movement by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exodus Movement in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000.

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

