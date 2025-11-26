South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading 3.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 188,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 51,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

South Star Battery Metals Trading Up 11.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -1.07.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

