Analyzing TransEnterix (OTCMKTS:TRXDW) and Perspective Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CATX)

TransEnterix (OTCMKTS:TRXDW) and Perspective Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CATX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransEnterix and Perspective Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix $8.53 million 2.51 -$154.20 million ($4.22) -0.04 Perspective Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($0.90) -2.48

Profitability

Perspective Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransEnterix. Perspective Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransEnterix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares TransEnterix and Perspective Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix -2,149.15% -83.74% -64.94% Perspective Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

TransEnterix has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perspective Therapeutics has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TransEnterix and Perspective Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransEnterix 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perspective Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 348.43%. Given Perspective Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perspective Therapeutics is more favorable than TransEnterix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of TransEnterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of TransEnterix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perspective Therapeutics beats TransEnterix on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize various surgical facilities. Isoray, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Richland, Washington.

