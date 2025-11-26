Financial Analysis: Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) versus Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY)

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Remitly Global and Ryvyl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remitly Global 1.36% 3.12% 2.05% Ryvyl -36.89% -522.95% -21.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Remitly Global and Ryvyl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remitly Global 0 2 8 1 2.91 Ryvyl 1 1 0 0 1.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Remitly Global presently has a consensus price target of $25.88, suggesting a potential upside of 94.33%. Given Remitly Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Remitly Global is more favorable than Ryvyl.

74.3% of Remitly Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Remitly Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Ryvyl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Remitly Global and Ryvyl”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remitly Global $1.54 billion 1.80 -$36.98 million $0.09 147.94 Ryvyl $48.86 million 0.24 -$26.83 million ($1.04) -0.31

Ryvyl has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Remitly Global. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Remitly Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Remitly Global has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 4.14, indicating that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Remitly Global beats Ryvyl on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc. provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

