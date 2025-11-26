PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.9375.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.25 to $5.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 464,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,466. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 15.8%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 457.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 67,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

