Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $13.61. Adecco shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 1,426 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHEXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Adecco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Adecco from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Adecco from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Adecco Stock Down 10.9%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Adecco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adecco SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

