Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 166,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 85,588 shares.The stock last traded at $3.32 and had previously closed at $3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evotec from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Evotec alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Evotec

Evotec Stock Up 2.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evotec

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evotec by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 751,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 521,708 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evotec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Evotec during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Evotec during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.