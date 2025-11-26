Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.28 and last traded at $91.3060, with a volume of 194622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.32.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDV. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 19,918.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 237,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 153,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

