Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.6150, with a volume of 322054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMR. Zacks Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nomura in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Nomura Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Nomura had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 72,786 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 350,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 27.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 200,364 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

