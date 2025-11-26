Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $37.9350, with a volume of 498017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 957.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 46.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 173.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

