Compass Group (LON:CPG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,344 and last traded at GBX 2,360, with a volume of 22784805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,408.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,900 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,870.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,514.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,554.23. The company has a market capitalization of £40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Leanne Wood acquired 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,392 per share, for a total transaction of £10,620.48. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of $42.2 billion in the year to 30 September 2024. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 30 countries and employs and engages with c. 580,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

