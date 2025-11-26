iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.78 and last traded at $90.8740, with a volume of 37351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.17.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average is $85.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,631,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,429,000 after buying an additional 1,472,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,568,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,981,000 after acquiring an additional 297,060 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,207,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,646,000 after purchasing an additional 365,856 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,768,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,094,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

