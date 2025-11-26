Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.17 and last traded at $68.0950, with a volume of 126308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Bread Financial and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.31.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.30 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.08%.Bread Financial's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This is a boost from Bread Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.37%.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 141.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 947.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Bread Financial by 8,300.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

