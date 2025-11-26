Pan American Silver Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 45,129 call options on the company. This is an increase of 194% compared to the typical volume of 15,339 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE PAAS traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,757,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,083. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.76 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 189.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 107,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70,593 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 211,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.3% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 449,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 21,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

