RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $449.60 and last traded at $446.9350, with a volume of 76809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $442.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $471.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 price objective on RBC Bearings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.17.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.9%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $402.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.The company had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total value of $40,197.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,624.78. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $310,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,557. The trade was a 25.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,190,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $137,078,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 60.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,763,000 after purchasing an additional 143,710 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $39,818,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 36.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,669,000 after buying an additional 94,203 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

