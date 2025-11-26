Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 101 and last traded at GBX 100.80, with a volume of 10369080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.40.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 83 to GBX 112 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 112.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.04.

In related news, insider Cobus Loots sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87, for a total transaction of £174,000. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pan African is an African-focused mid-tier gold producer, with annual production capacity of over 200,000 oz/year from long-life (+20 years) underground mines in the prolific Witwatersrand Basin and the Barberton Greenstone Belt, as well as from low-cost high-margin environmentally remediating surface remining operations.

