RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth Buys 2,700 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,935.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 40,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,631.60. This trade represents a 7.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Financial Holdings Rivernorth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 4,905 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $68,964.30.

On Friday, November 14th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 4,346 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $62,452.02.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 1,243 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $17,924.06.

On Monday, November 10th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,346 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $62,191.26.

On Friday, November 7th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,257 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $60,960.24.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 2,165 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,284.25.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 4,257 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $61,300.80.

On Thursday, October 30th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $2,856.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 100 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,431.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 881 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $12,607.11.

Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,575. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

