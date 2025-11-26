Annette Thomas Buys 391 Shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) insider Annette Thomas bought 391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 991 per share, for a total transaction of £3,874.81.

Shares of PSON stock traded down GBX 3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 981.80. 2,289,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,677,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,049.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,076.99. The company has a market cap of £6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 978.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,401.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,260 to GBX 1,140 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,295.

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.17,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We serve customers in over 40 countries, supporting lifelong learning through world-class assessments and learning experiences, and trusted certifications and credentialing.

