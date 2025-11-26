BioSyent Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BIOYF)

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0356 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 183.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

BioSyent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOYF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. BioSyent has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

