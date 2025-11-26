BioSyent Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BIOYF)

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0356 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 183.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
BioSyent Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOYF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. BioSyent has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $8.85.
BioSyent Company Profile
