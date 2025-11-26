Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) to Issue Dividend of $0.52

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5165 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 751.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Elders Stock Performance

Elders stock remained flat at $19.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. Elders has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

About Elders

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It supplies rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Ag, Horse, and Pet brand names to independently owned member stores.

