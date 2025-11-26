Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) to Issue Dividend of $0.52

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5165 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 751.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
Elders Stock Performance
Elders stock remained flat at $19.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. Elders has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $19.73.
About Elders
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elders
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Microsoft Stock Faces An AI-Driven Physics Problem
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Is It Time to Invest in Your Kid’s Favorite Gaming Platform?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.