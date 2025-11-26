Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0288 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 470.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a 32.5% increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 126,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,127. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $409.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.