Brady (NYSE:BRC) General Counsel Andrew Gorman Sells 12,528 Shares

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 12,528 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $1,002,365.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,381.53. This trade represents a 46.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brady Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:BRC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.00. 82,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average is $73.52. Brady Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $405.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 23.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

