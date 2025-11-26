Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Monday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 321.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Vodacom Group has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

