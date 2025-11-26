Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Monday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 321.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
Vodacom Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Vodacom Group has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $8.50.
About Vodacom Group
