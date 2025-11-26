Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0428 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 807.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $6.71.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

