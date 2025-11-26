Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0428 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 807.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $6.71.
About Cardinal Energy
