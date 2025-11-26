Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,922.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Sun Art Retail Group Trading Down 9.7%

SURRY traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. 1,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095. Sun Art Retail Group has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.

Sun Art Retail Group Company Profile

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates brick-and-mortar stores and online sales channels in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates hypermarkets, superstores, and membership stores under RT-Mart, RT-Super, and M-Club names. Sun Art Retail Group Limited provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services.

