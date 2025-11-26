Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.52

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.517 per share on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 537.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Imperial Tobacco Group Stock Up 2.2%

IMBBY traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,059. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

