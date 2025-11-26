Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0921 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 410.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $33.89.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

