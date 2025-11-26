Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0921 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 410.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $33.89.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
