Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $729.20 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,645,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 357,168 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 9.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $729,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.61.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $385.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.70. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $388.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

