Senior (LON:SNR) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 185 to GBX 230 in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Senior from GBX 195 to GBX 220 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 target price on shares of Senior in a report on Friday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 241.67.

LON:SNR traded up GBX 5.60 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 176.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,184. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 113 and a 52 week high of GBX 223. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £730.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.05, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 185.93.

In other Senior news, insider Zoe Clements acquired 15,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 195 per share, with a total value of £29,250. Also, insider Graham Oldroyd acquired 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 191 per share, with a total value of £100,275. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.

Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.

The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.

