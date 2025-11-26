Senior (LON:SNR) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 185 to GBX 230 in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Senior from GBX 195 to GBX 220 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 target price on shares of Senior in a report on Friday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 241.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNR
Senior Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Senior news, insider Zoe Clements acquired 15,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 195 per share, with a total value of £29,250. Also, insider Graham Oldroyd acquired 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 191 per share, with a total value of £100,275. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Senior
Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.
Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.
The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Senior
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Microsoft Stock Faces An AI-Driven Physics Problem
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is It Time to Invest in Your Kid’s Favorite Gaming Platform?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.