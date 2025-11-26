Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Price Target Raised to GBX 724 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 719 to GBX 724 in a research note published on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Molten Ventures has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 652.

Shares of GROW stock traded up GBX 13.20 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 455.80. 462,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,430. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 416.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 363.09. The stock has a market cap of £801.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1,139.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 197.67 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Molten Ventures has a 12 month low of GBX 215.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 498.40.

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 42 EPS for the quarter. Molten Ventures had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 369.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molten Ventures will post 36.9209809 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 348 per share, with a total value of £25,045.56. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,728. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe’s highest-growth private technology companies.

Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI.

