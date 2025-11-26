Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Macquarie

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Macquarie from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 107.55% from the company’s previous close.

CLSK has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cleanspark from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.48.

Cleanspark Stock Performance

CLSK traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. 38,588,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,209,484. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 3.79. Cleanspark has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $23.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleanspark news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $581,062.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,473.44. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleanspark

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cleanspark by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,051,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,752,000 after buying an additional 769,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleanspark by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,536,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cleanspark by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,482,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,997,000 after purchasing an additional 810,203 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cleanspark by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,366,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after buying an additional 514,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cleanspark by 57.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,521,000 after buying an additional 1,564,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

