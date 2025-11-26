Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Macquarie Analyst Says

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Macquarie from $380.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.24.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $10.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.35. 2,635,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,821. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This trade represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

