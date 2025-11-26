Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Trading Down 18.1% – Here’s Why

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.60 and last traded at GBX 118. Approximately 1,919,587 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,163% from the average daily volume of 152,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.
Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 69.26, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.59 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 142.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 129.55.
Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (2.13) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Jersey Oil and Gas Plc will post -1040.4717197 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Jersey Oil and Gas
Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile
Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in the North Sea. The Company holds a significant acreage position within the Central North Sea referred to as the Greater Buchan Area, which includes operatorship and 100% working interests in blocks that contain the Buchan oil field and J2 and Glenn oil discoveries and an 88% working interest in the P2170 Licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, that contains the Verbier oil discovery.
JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.
