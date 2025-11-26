Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Trading Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 205,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 56,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Lithium ION Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.06.

About Lithium ION Energy

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.

