HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.0550. Approximately 4,513,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 19,852,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HIVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered HIVE Digital Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities set a $7.50 target price on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HIVE Digital Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIVE

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $754.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 3.54.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 37.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 165,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,771,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 637,679 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,780,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 987,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.