Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEYGet Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 1,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 51,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Engie Brasl Ega to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Engie Brasl Ega currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Engie Brasl Ega

Engie Brasl Ega Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61.

Engie Brasl Ega Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasl Ega Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasl Ega and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.