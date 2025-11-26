Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 1,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 51,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Engie Brasl Ega to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Engie Brasl Ega currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

