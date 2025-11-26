Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 1,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 51,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Engie Brasl Ega to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Engie Brasl Ega currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Engie Brasl Ega
Engie Brasl Ega Stock Performance
Engie Brasl Ega Company Profile
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Engie Brasl Ega
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Microsoft Stock Faces An AI-Driven Physics Problem
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Is It Time to Invest in Your Kid’s Favorite Gaming Platform?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasl Ega Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasl Ega and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.