Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Up 6.2% – What’s Next?

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $18.9960. Approximately 288,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,002,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. Zacks Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 8.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $952.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.28. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 117.56%. The business had revenue of $241.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -1.96%.

Cogent Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $88,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,038. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,656.08. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 44,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

