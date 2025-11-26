Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.71. Uxin shares last traded at $2.6850, with a volume of 4,975 shares trading hands.

UXIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Uxin in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Uxin Stock Up 4.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Uxin stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

