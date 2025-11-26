SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 2,692 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Danske upgraded SSAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SSAB Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.72.

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. SSAB had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that SSAB will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

