Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $11.52. Straumann shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 13,183 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAUHY shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Straumann from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

