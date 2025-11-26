Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) Stock Price Up 8% – What’s Next?

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.27. 883,722 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 682,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Zacks Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zymeworks to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Zymeworks Trading Up 4.5%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 59.96%.The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

