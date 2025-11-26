Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 26th (AD, AIRE, AREC, ATRO, CODX, NKTR, ODFL, SAIA, TDS, XPO)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, November 26th:

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL). They issued a sell rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). Rothschild & Co Redburn issued a neutral rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO). They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

