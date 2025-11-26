Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 26th (AD, AIRE, AREC, ATRO, CODX, NKTR, ODFL, SAIA, TDS, XPO)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, November 26th:

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL). They issued a sell rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). Rothschild & Co Redburn issued a neutral rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO). They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

