Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $23.6550, with a volume of 9009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 5.3%

The firm has a market cap of $503.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.81) by $0.68. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 794,292.69% and a negative return on equity of 96.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC now owns 2,759,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,807,000 after purchasing an additional 938,438 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 136.3% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,482,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,432,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 336,378 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 204.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 660,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 443,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.