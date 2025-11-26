Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.90 and last traded at $113.9690, with a volume of 24374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.22.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.
About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
