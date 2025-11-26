Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 21.5% – Still a Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) was up 21.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.74. Approximately 37,061,969 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 10,521,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TLW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Panmure Gordon cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 12.85.

The company has a market cap of £70.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

