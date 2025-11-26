Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.49 and last traded at $58.5850, with a volume of 2125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kenon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Kenon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEN

Kenon Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 63.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,046,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenon by 327.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 93,896 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Kenon in the second quarter worth about $3,467,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kenon by 516.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 35,573 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kenon by 10.4% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 377,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,580,000 after buying an additional 35,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

(Get Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.