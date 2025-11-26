Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Trading Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.2350. 302,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,416,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LWLG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lightwave Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $568.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 22,321.05% and a negative return on equity of 66.64%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lightwave Logic news, Director Thomas M. Connelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,696.75. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laila Partridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,126.22. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $106,300. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightwave Logic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 14.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 42.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lightwave Logic by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Further Reading

