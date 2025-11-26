Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Trading Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $351.50 and last traded at $349.1110. 9 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.13.

Watsco Trading Down 3.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.49 and its 200 day moving average is $421.13.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

