Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.13. 878,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,554,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BFLY

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $774.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.65.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 90.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Steve Cashman sold 142,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $213,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,181,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,826. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 100,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $309,546.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,140,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,221.56. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,628 shares of company stock valued at $848,060. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 45.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 16.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.