Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Up 20% – Time to Buy?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) shares rose 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,079,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 965,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Up 15.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of C$46.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential for Canadas future. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc, Ontarios first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay.

